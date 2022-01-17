Man arrested for allegedly setting series of fires along Hwy 90, SAPD says

Haq Nawez Khan, 33, has been charged with arson.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he allegedly set multiple grass fires along Highway 90 over the weekend when high wind speeds and drought conditions increased fire danger.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that a witness saw Haq Nawez Khan, 33, start a grass fire along US Highway 90 West on the West Side on Sunday.

San Antonio police officers found three separate areas of burned grass between 20-50 yards in length along the access road. One of the fires damaged a wooden privacy fence that was on a hotel’s property.

The witness was able to give a description of the suspect, who was later detained nearby. Khan told officers that he did walk in the area but denied starting the fires, the affidavit states.

Police said he had multiple lighters in his possession and had “already been giving false information” about previous active warrants.

Records show he was charged with arson, a second-degree felony.