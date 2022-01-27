53º

Local News

1,300+ hospitalized with COVID-19 in Bexar County, Metro Health data shows

10 new deaths reported by Metro Health dashboard

KSAT DIGITAL TEAM

Tags: coronavirus, testing, san antonio, bexar county, metro health, covid-19, omicron
TOPSHOT - Restaurants are empty on the river walk on April 1, 2020 in downtown San Antonio, Texas, during a stay at home order amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. - The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 5,000 late on April 1, according to a running tally from Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images) (MARK FELIX, Getty Images)

Wednesday’s COVID-19 Numbers

SAN ANTONIO – Metro Health’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 4,625 new cases and a 7-day moving average of 5,280 cases. There were 10 new deaths reported, according to the data. Fifty-four new deaths have been reported over the past seven days, totaling 5,072 since the pandemic began.

Website live: Order free COVID-19 tests from the government

There are 1,308 COVID patients in local hospitals, with 270 in ICU and 129 on ventilators. Metro Health’s dashboard shows there are 8% of staffed beds available and 61% of ventilators available.

See more of today’s COVID-19 statistics and city resources for the public here.

Weekly progress and warning Indicators

San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported a COVID-19 positivity rate of 39.4% this week, a 1.1% change from last week’s rate of 38.3%.

This week’s risk level remains at “severe” and is worsening, officials said.

The progress and warning indicators — including a two-week case comparison, hospital trends, average case rate and positivity rate — are critical. Hospital stress is severe.

These indicators and the positivity rate are updated on Tuesdays.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM: Metro Health reports 125,100 COVID-19 cases since late December

City health officials offer the following testing guidelines

  • Consider using a self-test before joining indoor gatherings with others who are not in your household.
  • A positive self-test result means that you have an infection and should avoid indoor gatherings to reduce the risk of spreading the disease to someone else.
  • A negative self-test result means that you may not have an infection. Repeating the test with at least 24 hours between tests will increase the confidence that you are not infected.
  • Ask your health care provider if you need help interpreting your test results.

Click here to access more information about other city no-cost testing sites.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.