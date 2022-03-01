Backseat passenger in car wounded in shooting on Northeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A male passenger inside a vehicle was wounded in a shooting on the city’s Northeast Side early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 6700 block of Raintree Forest, not far from Toepperwein Road and Lookout Road.

According to police, the man in his late 20s or early 30s was a backseat passenger with two other people inside a car and were traveling near Nacogdoches Road and Toepperwein when a car parked on the side of the road started firing several gunshots.

Police said the victim in the car was struck in the leg by the gunfire. The driver of the car drove to a home on Raintree Forest where they called for help. The victim was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

SAPD the suspect vehicle fled following the shooting. They have not yet been found. A description of the car and/or suspect has not been released.

Authorities could not say whether this was a targeted shooting or simply random gunfire. The investigation is ongoing.