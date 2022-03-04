Some staff at Texas school district to carry concealed weapons as school guardians

SALINE, Texas – A Northeast Texas school district is planning to arm some staff members with concealed weapons on school campuses.

Grand Saline ISD, located between Dallas and Longview, announced on Friday that the board of trustees and administration have to decide to implement something called the Guardian Plan.

“We believe this will serve as a deterrent to someone trying to harm our students, but if harmful action is taken against our students we have several staff members prepared to stop the threat,” Superintendent Micah Lewis said in a post on the district’s Facebook page.

Lewis said the plan has been in the works for more than two years, with the Guardians having been trained in high-stress situations.

The superintendent said the weapons will always be on their person and will never be stored at school.

“We have worked with our local law enforcement to ensure the utmost safety for them, our Guardians, staff, and students,” Lewis said.

