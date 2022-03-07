49º

LIVE

Local News

Suspect accused of fatally shooting man during argument on North Side

Kyle Jones, 35, was charged with murder, records show

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: crime, San Antonio, SAPD, North Side
Kyle Jones has been charged with murder, records with the Bexar County Jail show. (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for fatally shooting another man during an argument on the North Side last month, according to authorities.

Bexar County Jail records show that Kyle Jones, 35, was charged with murder and booked on Sunday.

San Antonio police said Jones and another man, Jerome Johns, had an argument on the morning of Feb. 21 outside an apartment complex in the 9500 block of Lorene.

At some point during the dispute, Jones shot Johns, police said.

Johns was found with a gunshot wound in the middle of the street and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that witnesses helped identify the suspect, but it did not say what the two men were arguing about.

Jail records show Jones is also facing charges of possession, unlawful carrying of a weapon and failure to identify himself. His bond is set at $515,600, records show.

Read also:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter