Ozone Action Day alert issued for Friday in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Friday has been declared an Ozone Action Day in San Antonio by The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District issued a public notice saying Friday will be the first air quality alert day of the year.

This alert means that the atmospheric conditions are “expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the San Antonio area.”

On Ozone Action Days, officials recommend that children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, etc., limit spending time outdoors due to the effects of air pollution.

Metro Health has these tips for reducing the pollution on Ozone Action Days:

Refueling cars and trucks after 6:00 p.m.

Avoid using the drive-thru at restaurants, go inside instead

Turning your vehicle off instead of idling

Setting air conditioner thermostats to a higher temperature if possible

Carpooling or using public transportation

Combining errands to reduce trips

To learn more about Ozone Action Days, visit the City of San Antonio’s website here.

