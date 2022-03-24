80º

Ozone Action Day alert issued for Friday in San Antonio

This alert means that there could be high levels of ozone air pollution in the area

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Downtown San Antonio skyline photo shows the Tower of the Americas from the Thompson San Antonio River Walk hotel in July 2021. (Julie Moreno, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Friday has been declared an Ozone Action Day in San Antonio by The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District issued a public notice saying Friday will be the first air quality alert day of the year.

This alert means that the atmospheric conditions are “expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the San Antonio area.”

On Ozone Action Days, officials recommend that children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, etc., limit spending time outdoors due to the effects of air pollution.

Metro Health has these tips for reducing the pollution on Ozone Action Days:

  • Refueling cars and trucks after 6:00 p.m.
  • Avoid using the drive-thru at restaurants, go inside instead
  • Turning your vehicle off instead of idling
  • Setting air conditioner thermostats to a higher temperature if possible
  • Carpooling or using public transportation
  • Combining errands to reduce trips

To learn more about Ozone Action Days, visit the City of San Antonio’s website here.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

