LIVE at 7 p.m.: Flambeau, Battle of Flowers Porch Parade on KSAT 12

The Battle of Flowers Association and the Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association, Inc, collaborated on a city-wide decorating competition for residences, schools and businesses.
This safe, virtual event is designed to encourage and support the spirit of celebration.
The KSAT Porch Parade Party airs at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 25. You can watch all the fun in the video player above, on KSAT 12 or the KSAT Plus app.
Hosted by GMSA anchors Stephanie Serna and Mark Austin, this hour special is the culmination of this fun, colorful event.
You’ll get to see some of the best Porch Parade contestants from around our community. Check out their beautiful creations and watch as they compete for many prizes, including
- Dinner for two in the first-ever restaurant LAZO by Don Strange, located in the new Estancia Del Norte.
- $25 gift certificate from AMOLS’ Fiesta And Party Store, providing everything you need for parties and Fiesta since 1949
- La Palapas Fiesta FajitaRita Party for 10
- Two tickets to the 2022 Fiesta Flambeau Parade as guests of the Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association, Inc
- Two tickets to the 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade as guests of the Battle of Flowers Association
- Gift bag of Battle of Flowers® Parade and Fiesta Flambeau® Parade souvenirs including Fiesta Medals.
- And a $250 cash prize