Texas teacher resigns after covering boy’s hands in sanitizer, lighting them on fire for experiment

A teacher at a North Texas middle school resigned this week after she covered a student’s hands in sanitizer and lit them on fire, according to police and media reports.

The incident happened last Friday at Granbury Middle School, according to Granbury ISD, which is southwest of Fort Worth.

Police told the Dallas Morning News that a 37-year-old teacher put hand sanitizer on a 12-year-old boy and then lit his hands on fire for a science class experiment.

The experiment left the boy injured with possible third-degree burns, NBC News reported.

Police told the news organizations that the teacher performed the same experiment on other students throughout the day without a problem.

The student’s condition is unknown at this time.

Granbury ISD on Tuesday said the teacher has since resigned from the district.

“Campus officials have turned this matter over to law enforcement and proper authorities for further investigation,” authorities said.

The Dallas Morning-News reported that the District Attorney’s office is expected to review the incident.

