Pre-K 4 SA students auctioning art to help local nonprofit

Pre-K 4 SA students are working to help others in the community via the Gracias San Antonio initiative.

SAN ANTONIO – Pre-K 4 SA educates 2,000 students every year through its four education centers, and now those students, who are as young as 4 years old, are working to help others in the community via the Gracias San Antonio initiative.

Sarah Baray, the CEO of Pre-K 4 SA, said the yearlong initiative helps children learn about giving back to the community. In this project, children are auctioning off their art — all for a good cause.

“I myself have my eye on a few pieces and I put in a few bids and it all goes to a good cause,” she said. “And then we even have people that will bid from across the country,”

The idea is grounded in the belief that children are not just future citizens but are active citizens today.

“They learn about that nonprofit throughout the year. And this year they chose the THRU Project, which is helping youth as they age out of the foster care system,” Baray said.

It is a simple process that can do a lot of good.

“The children have worked with local artists to create art pieces which are now on exhibit at our East Center, and we are auctioning those pieces off to the public. And the money raised through that online auction will be used to support the THRU Project,” Baray said.

People can bid on the art online and in person. Bidding ends at 11:45 p.m. Sunday, April 24. The exhibit will be open to the public from 3-4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

The program not only teaches kids about voting, but also teaches them how to be contributors to the community.

“And one of the things that happens throughout the year that really inspires the children for these art pieces is they go on city explorations with their teachers and their families to see all the great things that are going on in San Antonio,” Baray said.

This year’s goal is to raise $10,000 for the foster children in the THRU Project.

