San Antonio residents can dispose of household hazardous waste for free this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio Solid Waste Management Department (SWMD) is hosting a free household hazardous waste event on Saturday, May 21.
SWMD customers can bring items like paint, oil, chemicals, pesticides, batteries and electronics to dispose of during the event.
Here’s a full list of accepted materials:
- Auto fluids
- Batteries
- Household cleaners and solvents
- Pool chemicals
- Oil filters
- E-waste
- Fluorescent light fixtures and ballasts
- Pesticides
- Paint
- Printer cartridges
- Cooking oil
- Lacquer, shellac, furniture polish
Household garbage, ammunition, fireworks and medical waste will not be accepted.
The event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at 2755 Rigsby Road, located near Highway 87 and Bonair Drive.
A valid picture ID and a copy of your most recent CPS Energy bill are required to participate.
SWMD lists the following requirements for drop off:
- Contents should be kept in the original container.
- If the container is leaking, transfer contents to a leak-proof or lined cardboard box.
- Do not mix different materials in the same container or bag.
- Place all items in a box and put it in the trunk or truck bed during transport.
- A technician will unload the HHW materials and return the containers upon request.
- If materials are brought in a non-approved container, it will not be returned.
- Paint and other liquid waste are limited to five 5-gallon cans and 25 1-gallon cans with a 220-pound limit.
Household hazardous waste can also be taken to the drop-off center at 7030 Culebra Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
There are also monthly drop-off events at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway. Dates for those events can be found on SARecycles.org.