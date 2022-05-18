San Antonio residents can dispose of household hazardous waste for free this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio Solid Waste Management Department (SWMD) is hosting a free household hazardous waste event on Saturday, May 21.

SWMD customers can bring items like paint, oil, chemicals, pesticides, batteries and electronics to dispose of during the event.

Here’s a full list of accepted materials:

Auto fluids

Batteries

Household cleaners and solvents

Pool chemicals

Oil filters

E-waste

Fluorescent light fixtures and ballasts

Pesticides

Paint

Printer cartridges

Cooking oil

Lacquer, shellac, furniture polish

Household garbage, ammunition, fireworks and medical waste will not be accepted.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at 2755 Rigsby Road, located near Highway 87 and Bonair Drive.

A valid picture ID and a copy of your most recent CPS Energy bill are required to participate.

SWMD lists the following requirements for drop off:

Contents should be kept in the original container.

If the container is leaking, transfer contents to a leak-proof or lined cardboard box.

Do not mix different materials in the same container or bag.

Place all items in a box and put it in the trunk or truck bed during transport.

A technician will unload the HHW materials and return the containers upon request.

If materials are brought in a non-approved container, it will not be returned.

Paint and other liquid waste are limited to five 5-gallon cans and 25 1-gallon cans with a 220-pound limit.

Household hazardous waste can also be taken to the drop-off center at 7030 Culebra Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

There are also monthly drop-off events at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway. Dates for those events can be found on SARecycles.org.