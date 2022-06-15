79º

Medical examiner identifies driver of truck killed in single-vehicle crash on North Side

Jose Ramirez, 36, died following crash near Patricia and Belair Drive

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man killed in a single-vehicle crash on the city’s North Side early Tuesday morning has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office.

Jose Ramirez, 36, was killed after he crashed his pickup truck near Patricia Drive and Belair Drive just before 2:30 a.m.

According to police, Ramirez was traveling southeast on Patricia and hit a median and lost control. Police say he struck a pole and spun onto Belair Drive.

Firefighters tried to rescue Ramirez from the truck. They cut the roof off the vehicle in attempt to get him out. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. SAPD said speed likely played a role in the crash.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

