Gas prices ease up before July 4 highway parade

SAN ANTONIO – Just in time for the Fourth of July highway parade, gas prices have eased up. Still, at an average of $4.42 per gallon locally, it’s enough to keep many celebrations close to home.

“I just filled up my tank, and that pretty much says it all,” said Anton Medellin, one of many people who say they’ll just put it in park for the long holiday weekend.

An estimated 3.1 million Texans are expected to make a holiday road trip, despite gas prices recently rocketing into record territory.

There is a bit of relief at the pump, however. Locally, prices dropped another 11 cents in the past week.

Eddie Estrella sure noticed.

“I saw $4.26 and I said, ‘Oh, my God!’” he said. “It’s funny, we’re like, ‘I’ll take that.’”

Analysts attribute the drop in prices to more supply and a leveling off of demand.

Still, a gallon costs $1.57 more than it did last July Fourth. That means the average tank costs about $25 more than last year. For that $25, you can buy a package of hot dogs, buns, mustard, a watermelon, a big bag of chips and an apple pie.

Gas prices are no picnic for people coping with higher prices of just about everything.

“To be honest, we haven’t filled it up (the family Expedition), but if we did, it would probably cost upwards of $130,” Estrella said.

For folks still heading out for a road trip, AAA says the best time to travel to avoid the worst crowds is after 9 p.m. Friday and before noon on Saturday.