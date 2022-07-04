These are top hot dogs for summer grilling

Dogs hot off the grill are a summer tradition. Consumer Reports offers recommendations for hot dogs and some grills to cook them.

SAN ANTONIO – Whether it’s the Fourth of July or not, hot dogs can be a family favorite for summer time grilling. Consumer Reports offers some recommendations, not just for the dogs, but for the grill, too.

If you’re going for that classic, smoky barbecue vibe, Consumer Reports’ Paul Hope says to break out the charcoal grill.

“It takes a little longer to set up, but the flavor is well worth it,” Hope said.

The Weber 22-inch, model 14401001, for $219 consistently earns a top spot in Consumer Reports ratings of kettle grills. For more convenience and very good indirect heating, they recommend the Dyna-Glo DGN576DNC-D for $280.

If you’re thinking about heading to the beach or a park, a portable gas grill might be the way to go. The Coleman RoadTrip 285 for $290 travels easily, requiring only a light 1-pound propane tank.

No matter where you’re grilling or what you’re grilling on, Consumer Reports says you can’t go wrong with hot dogs on the menu. Several staffers taste-tested hot dogs from popular brands Nathan’s, and they tried several meat-free options, too.

Ad

The taste testers unanimously agreed on Nathan’s or Hebrew National.

And if you’re looking for a meat-free option, look no further than the Beyond Meat Sausages or the Impossible. The meatless bratwurst from Beyond and Impossible were also good, they found.

Consumer Reports says the Oscar Mayer Uncured Original Weiner is also a great option for the most basic, hot-dog-like hot dog. It’s also a kid pleaser, with its simple, straightforward taste.

Also on KSAT.com: