Driver, passenger flee after crashing car into West Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for two suspects after they crashed their car into a home on the city’s West Side early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called around 3 a.m. to a home in the 3400 block of South Laredo Street, not far from South Zarzamora Street after receiving word of a vehicle crashing into a home.

According to police, two men had been traveling in a white sedan westbound on South Laredo Street at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and jumped a curb. That’s when, police say, the car drove through a fence in the front yard of the home and crashed into the side of the house.

Police said the driver and passenger inside the vehicle fled on foot. They have not been found.

There was minimal damage to the home and there were no reports of any injuries to anyone inside, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department and San Antonio Fire Department both answered the call.

Ad

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.