1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after argument leads to stabbing on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 60-year-old man has been arrested after police say he stabbed a man during an altercation on the city’s East Side Saturday night.

Officers were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of Gembler Road, not far from North W.W. White Road after receiving word of a cutting.

According to police, the victim, a 55-year-man, and the suspect had been together drinking at a trailer when a verbal argument happened. That’s when, police say, the victim told told the man to leave, but instead a fist fight broke out.

Police said during the altercation, the suspect pulled out a knife from a belt sheath and stabbed the victim in the face. The man was attempting to leave on foot when officers found and detained him with the blood-stained knife in his possession, police said.

The wounded man was taken by EMS to an area hospital. His condition is not currently known.

The suspect was taken into custody and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.