Man robs SW Side taco stand, fires gunshot into air, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect who they say brandished a handgun and robbed a taco stand on the city’s Southwest Side late Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at a taco stand in the 5600 block of Old Pearsall Road, not far from Medina Base Road.

According to police, the suspect approached the taco stand and pointed a handgun, demanding money.

Police said the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and while fleeing fired a single gunshot into the air. No injuries were reported.

Investigators found a shell casing at the scene. SAPD used their Eagle helicopter to search for the suspect, but were unable to locate them.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.