San Antonio Zoo celebrates recent baby boom

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo has seen all types of endangered wildlife give birth in the past few months.

The zoo has welcomed births in 13 species this summer including West African crowned cranes, Malaysian giant pond turtles, Yunnan Mountain rat snakes, and psychedelic rock geckos, according to the San Antonio Zoo.

The San Antonio Zoo welcomes Western Crowned Crane Babies (San Antonio Zoo)

“We are excited to welcome these significant births to our community,” said President and CEO of San Antonio Zoo, Tim Morrow. “This baby boom is a testament to the dedication of our incredible animal care staff and a celebration of wildlife diversity from around the world.”

The zoo has a history of ensuring a future for endangered species. These new births are essential components in securing a future for endangered wildlife, according to zoo conservationists.

Psychedelic Rock Gecko at the San Antonio Zoo. (San Antonio Zoo)

Damba Cichlid at the San Antonio Zoo. (San Antonio Zoo)

