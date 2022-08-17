97º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

San Antonio man who brutally killed woman with ax, machete sentenced to 70 years in prison

Rafael Castillo found guilty by jury on Tuesday

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

William Caldera, Photojournalist

Tags: Courts, Rafael Castillo
Rafael Castillo sentenced to 70 years in prison for killing woman with machete, ax

SAN ANTONIO – It took a jury about an hour to sentence a man to 70 years in prison for a brutal attack on a woman in November of 2020.

The same jury found Rafael Castillo guilty of murder on Tuesday after deliberating for a little over an hour.

Castillo attacked Nicole Perry, 31, by severing her hands with a machete and then hitting her over the head with an ax.

Perry and Castillo were all staying in a known drug house off West Harlan Avenue when the attack occurred.

The punishment phase began on Wednesday with the state putting up one witness — a prison gang expert who identified Castillo’s tattoos as being affiliated with the Texas Mexican Mafia.

As for the defense, three family friends and Castillo’s sister took the stand all saying that Castillo was a loving person who actively took part in the church they attended.

The state argued that wasn’t enough to spare Castillo and asked the jury for a life sentence.

Castillo will be eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence.

Related:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

William Caldera has been at KSAT since 2003. He covers a wide range of stories including breaking news, weather, general assignments and sports.

email