Phone lines are down at University Health, hospital working to get them restored

SAN ANTONIO – All phone lines are currently down at University Health.

The hospital made the announcement just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

“We are doing our best to get them back up and running as soon as possible,” officials said on Twitter.

