Phone lines are down at University Health, hospital working to get them restored

‘We are doing our best to get them back up and running,’ officials said

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

University Health

SAN ANTONIO – All phone lines are currently down at University Health.

The hospital made the announcement just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

“We are doing our best to get them back up and running as soon as possible,” officials said on Twitter.

We will update this article when the phone lines are back up.

