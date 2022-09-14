Investment group buys 4 Hometown Burger restaurants, rebrands to Burger Factory

Investors have purchases four of the former Hometown Burger locations in San Antonio and have rebranded them as Burger Factory restaurants.

SAN ANTONIO – A local minority women-owned investment group has purchased four of the eight former Hometown Burger restaurants and will rebrand them as Burger Factory restaurants.

Hometown Burgers announced late Sunday that all restaurants had closed in a Facebook post that has since been deleted.

The restaurant’s website still displays the following message:

“It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closing of all our Hometown Burger locations. We thank you for your business over the years. We’ll see you on the flip side.”

But Senior General Manager Michael Quinn said four of the locations never closed, they’re just rebranding.

“We are open for business, and ready to serve the community fresh, hot quality food with unmatched customer service,” said Senior General Manager Michael Quinn.

Quinn said a small local investment group of minority women has purchased four of the restaurants and retained its employees.

Those restaurant locations include:

7525 N Loop 1604 E Ste. 136, Live Oak, TX 78233

10234 TX-151, San Antonio, TX 78251

1922 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201

7907 W Loop 1604 N #105, San Antonio, TX 78254

Quinn said they are in the process of creating three new signature burgers that will be added to the menu in the next few weeks.

“We’re still here and serving the community and looking forward to growing,” Quinn said.

