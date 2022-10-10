Riddikulus: Texas neighbor responds to Harry Potter Halloween decor with Voldemort inflatable

MCALLEN, Texas – A Texas woman got ready for Halloween with some Harry Potter decor, but her neighbor’s reaction triggered a now-viral TikTok.

Mariel Vara set up the wizarding trio, Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, in her front yard on Sept. 28.

The next day, however, she said her neighbor added the villain from the famous franchise — Voldemort.

“I saw it and gasp, ‘How dare they,” Vara told MySA. “It was so funny. I never expected that to happen.”

Vara told MySA that she doesn’t know her neighbors that well but said it’s become a fun war.

The TikTok video has garnered more than 733,000 views since Vera posted it on Sept. 29.

The neighbors live in the Rio Grande Valley in McAllen.

