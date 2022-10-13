Olmos Park man accused of impersonating lawyer during telephone court hearings; 2 arrested

SAN ANTONIO – Two local men have been arrested after federal authorities uncovered an attorney impersonation scheme.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office states that Jose Maria Guerrero, 68, of Olmos Park, and Rodolfo Solis Zepeda, 75, of San Antonio, have each been charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and five counts of false statements.

Guerrero, who is not a licensed attorney, is accused of working under the guise of Zepeda, who is a licensed attorney, according to a news release.

Starting in December 2019, Guerrero acted as Zepeda during immigration court hearings that took place over the telephone, the release states. He appeared as Zepeda on at least 100 different occasions.

The release states that Guerrero was a licensed attorney but resigned from the Texas bar instead of going through disciplinary actions in 2016.

Federal authorities said they were arrested on Wednesday. If convicted, they could face up to five years in prison on each count.

The case remains under investigation by Homeland Security.

