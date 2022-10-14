Recall Roundup: Magic Chef air fryers pulled for fire risk

Magic Chef air fryers and E-bikes with batteries that can explode are among products recalled for safety reasons.

Newair recalled 11,750 Magic Chef air fryers because they may overheat and start a fire. No incidents have been reported.

They were sold on major retail websites between 2018 and 2020. They were sold in black and white.

This recall involves the Magic Chef Air Fryer Digital Air Fryer oven with model numbers MCAF56DB (black) and MCAF56DW (white).

Owners are urged to stop using the recalled air fryers and provide a picture of the rating label to the firm to receive instructions to disable the air fryer and receive a refund in the form of credit. The credit amount will be $50 or the amount on the purchase receipt, if higher. No receipt is needed to get the $50 credit. Consumers can also register to participate in the recall by clicking here.

Archeer is recalling 22,000 electric bikes because the lithium-ion batteries can ignite or explode. Four burn injuries have been reported.

The model is 001907. They were sold online from 2016 through June 2022.

Consumers should contact Ancheer at 888-661-1330 or by email at service@ancheer.shop , or online at www.ancheer.shop/recalls or www.ancheer.shop and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Toys for babies and toddlers are recalled because small parts pose a choking danger.

More than 9,000 Early Learning Centre Little Senses Lights & Sounds Shape Sorter Toys are recalled. The red cube can come apart, and small children could choke on the small white ball inside.

The toy was marketed for children between ages 6 to 36 months of age. The item code for the sorter toy 82756 is located on the base of the main unit.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from children, stop using the recalled red cube, discard them, and contact Addo Play for a free replacement red cube. The shape sorter toy can be used without the red cube.

Caregivers can contact Just Play at 888-974-9477 or visit https://www.addoplay.com/product-safety-notices/ or https://www.addoplay.com for more information.

Target is recalling 12,800 tea kettles because they can lead to fire and burns.

The Hearth & Hand with Magnolia kettles are white. The paint can chip, the spout may leak and the handle may break, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission notice.

Target has received 27 reports of incidents with the tea kettles that included the kettles leaking, wobbling/moving on the stovetop while in use, the handle grip breaking off, and the paint chipping/melting on the bottom of the kettle. One consumer reported a fire due to the paint chipping off of the bottom of the kettle.

Owners can return it to the store for a refund.

Cabinet latches designed to keep children safe are recalled because they pose a safety hazard.

North States Industries is recalling 103,000 Toddleroo Rotating Cabinet Latches, sold in packages of four. The plastic buttons can detach and a child could choke on them.

They were sold at Walmart and other retailers since 2019.

Model number 6178 is printed on the top left corner of the product’s packaging. And UPC number 0-26107-06178-2 or 0-26107-06177-5 are printed on the bottom left-hand corner of the product packaging.

Consumer are urged to contact North States Industries for instructions to receive a refund.