St. Mary’s University staff, students honor Robb Elementary victim Lexi Rubio

SAN ANTONIO – St. Mary’s University staff and students organized a virtual 5K run with the goal of using the proceeds for the Lives Robbed fund to help the Robb Elementary shooting victims’ families fight for change.

Lexi Rubio is among the 21 victims killed on May 24 in Uvalde. Her mother, Kimberly Rubio, is a history major at St. Mary’s University.

One of Kimberly Rubio’s classmates, Victorianna Mejia, wants her to know that she is not alone in the fight for justice.

The virtual 5K run was announced Thursday, which would have been Lexi’s 11th birthday.

“She was full of life, full of joy, and it’s just in pictures. And we shouldn’t forget her, especially on her birthday,” Mejia said.

Kimberly Rubio wrote a poem about how she runs three miles every day to help with the healing process.

It reads in part: “In the roughly 30 minutes my feet pound pavement. I invite the pain to seep in mile by mile as it merges with physical stress. I have an outlet for relief….Mile two is black, blank. I can’t see her. She has left my sight just as surely as she has departed from this Earth. My mind grasps her death, but my heart is not as accepting.”

Although the run is virtual, if you wish to run with other St. Mary’s students and staff, they’re meeting under the Bell Tower at 5 p.m. on Nov. 3.

