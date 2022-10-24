Greater: SATX tries to bring in, grow quality jobs in San Antonio

Greater:SATX is a local program with a mission aimed to bring in more businesses to San Antonio as well as help current companies grow.

SAN ANTONIO – Greater:SATX is a local program with a mission aimed to bring in more businesses to San Antonio as well as help current companies grow.

Along with San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Greater SATX recently returned from a special trip to Japan.

“The goal was to drive business investment in San Antonio,” Jenna Saucedo-Herrera, the CEO for Greater:SATX said. “Japan has had a long standing relationship with San Antonio, and this was all about business development. So we were there for four days. We had 22 meetings and interacted with almost 100 businesses while we were there.”

It’s not just Japan though, as San Antonio has a lot of international business connections.

“We have primary international markets, and that includes Canada, Toronto, Mexico and then of course, the U.K., Frankfurt and London,” Saucedo-Herrera said.

Greater:SATX also focuses on local job growth in the Alamo City.

“SA Worx is the primary program that’s focused on talent development and basically it addresses the supply and demand that our employers need. They tell us what they want and SA Worx is really the intermediary that coordinates with local programs, colleges, and universities to get our employers that talent,” Saucedo-Herrera said.

They are real jobs, with real opportunities.

“These are all hiring 60,000 plus jobs. I think the average is 75,000 a year in manufacturing. So it’s definitely a career pathway worth selecting,” Saucedo-Herrera said.

