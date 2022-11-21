1 displaced after fire rips through home on East Side, SAFD says

One person is displaced after a large fire torched a home on the East Side, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

SAN ANTONIO – A fire tore through a home on the East Side, leaving one person displaced and their belongings destroyed, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Gorman.

When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames. Though fire crews quickly battled the flames and extinguished the fire, everything inside was deemed a total loss.

No injuries were reported but one person is displaced, according to SAFD. The Red Cross is assisting them in finding a place to stay for the time being.

Firefighters are still working to determine the cause of the fire. The investigation continues.

