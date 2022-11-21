Driver shot in back, crashes vehicle into fence, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot while driving on the city’s East Side early Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Roland Road near the intersection with J Street, not far from Herrera Park and Interstate 10.

According to police, the male driver was found walking on Roland Road, with a gunshot wound to his back. The man told officers he was driving his car when he was shot and then had wrecked the vehicle into a fence. The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Police said so far, they have not found an exact crime scene. They are still trying to sort through exactly what happened. A description of the shooter or shooters is not currently known. A motive for the shooting also was not given.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.