Need to report a traffic light that’s out or a fallen tree in the road? Call 311 to report in San Antonio.

If you spot a downed power line, call CPS Energy

SAN ANTONIO – With temperatures in the San Antonio area dropping into the teens Friday morning, city leaders want to make sure residents know who to call if there is an issue that needs to be addressed.

Unlike some past winter storms, this one did not bring any precipitation — which would have made matters much worse.

Still, strong winds can cause problems.

If you come across a traffic light that isn’t working or a fallen tree that is blocking the road, city leaders say you should call 311. That number is normally available seven days a week from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. and on holidays from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. The hours will be extended on Friday until midnight due to the freezing temperatures.

You can also call 210-207-6000.

If you come across a downed power line, do not touch it or go near it and call CPS Energy for help. The number is 210-353-4357.

You can see the CPS Energy outage map here.

While San Antonio has been spared of any major power outages so far, some residents in Bandera and Gillespie counties are experiencing power outages due to the below-freezing temperatures.

