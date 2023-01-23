WATCH LIVE: Trial begins for Air Force major accused of wife’s murder

Watch the entire trial in the video player above.

SAN ANTONIO – The trial for Andre McDonald begins on Monday after a judge issued some rulings last week on pretrial motions filed by the defense.

The Air Force major is facing first-degree felony murder and tampering with evidence charges in connection with his wife’s death.

Watch the full proceedings in the video player above and follow along as KSAT's court reporter Erica Hernandez live tweets from the court room.

Background

Andreen McDonald (left) and Andre McDonald (KSAT)

Andreen McDonald was last seen alive on Feb. 28, 2019.

McDonald was the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance when family and friends reported her missing several days later.

According to court records, he gave investigators conflicting statements on her whereabouts and then stopped cooperating after hiring an attorney.

After months of searching, officials found Andreen’s remains in July 2019, at a private property in far north Bexar County.

Soon after the discovery, Andre McDonald was charged with murder.

Over the past couple of years, McDonald’s case has been reset a few times; first due to the pandemic and then when the prosecution team received additional evidence from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Back on Oct 12, 2022, 399th District Court Judge Frank Castro said there would be no further delays and the trial was set for jury selection to begin on Jan. 17.

The prosecutors for the state are Steven Speir, Ryan Groomer and Lauren Scott.

McDonald’s defense team consists of John Convery and John Hunter.

If found guilty of murder McDonald faces anywhere from 5 to 99 years or life in prison.

