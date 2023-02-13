65º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Barney is back! Iconic purple dinosaur to get a reboot

New animated series is set to debut globally in 2024.

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Barney, Kids, Trending
Mattel has announced a reboot of the Barney franchise. (Mattel via Business Wire)

Barney is coming back!

Mattel announced Monday that the iconic purple dinosaur is getting a relaunch, and the company is hoping to recapture that 90s magic.

The Barney brand will span television, film and YouTube, and there will be a launch of music and kids’ toys, books and clothing, according to a press release.

And for any 90s kids feeling nostalgic, don’t worry — there will also be clothing and accessories for adults, the company announced.

“With our modern take on Barney, we hope to inspire the next generation to listen, care, and dream big. We think that parents, many of whom will fondly remember the original Barney from their own childhoods, will love the show, too,” the press release stated.

The new animated series is set to debut globally in 2024.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email