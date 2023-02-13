Barney is back! Iconic purple dinosaur to get a reboot

Barney is coming back!

Mattel announced Monday that the iconic purple dinosaur is getting a relaunch, and the company is hoping to recapture that 90s magic.

The Barney brand will span television, film and YouTube, and there will be a launch of music and kids’ toys, books and clothing, according to a press release.

And for any 90s kids feeling nostalgic, don’t worry — there will also be clothing and accessories for adults, the company announced.

“With our modern take on Barney, we hope to inspire the next generation to listen, care, and dream big. We think that parents, many of whom will fondly remember the original Barney from their own childhoods, will love the show, too,” the press release stated.

The new animated series is set to debut globally in 2024.