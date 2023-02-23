Homeowner recounts shootout with would-be car burglars in Helotes neighborhood

HELOTES, Texas – A car theft attempt turned into a shootout Tuesday morning at a home in the San Antonio Ranch subdivision in northwest Bexar County, where a homeowner said he walked out to the suspects trying to take his car.

“By looking at the holes and their placement, I shouldn’t be here. I want to say probably about 20 shots went into the house and hit the trees about seven times,” said the homeowner, who asked to remain anonymous.

The man said he was up getting things prepped before waking his son up for school. He saw headlights coming into his home, so he walked out to see who was there.

“He pointed a gun at me and said, ‘get back in the house,’” the man said, referring to the suspect.

He followed orders but only to arm himself.

“As soon as I was loaded and ready to go, I opened the door. I didn’t say two words. I just opened fire,” the homeowner said.

He said the suspects fired back at him.

“My safest place was on the ground at that moment, and I just yelled out to my wife and kids to stay down,” the homeowner said.

Bexar County sheriff’s deputies were able to get to the man’s home within a few minutes.

The deputies were already a few streets down, responding to a call of suspects in a driveway with guns. The homeowner of that home, who also asked to remain anonymous, said her security cameras alerted her through her phone.

“I yelled to my husband to grab his gun. If he had gotten (out) there a few seconds earlier, there could have been a shootout here, or if he left for work and I didn’t check, I could have lost him,” said the woman.

No resident in the area was hit by gunfire, and it appears the only property damaged was that of the homeowner involved in the shooting, according to BCSO.

The suspects’ theft attempt was unsuccessful, and it’s unclear whether either of the two was hit by gunfire.

“A man’s home, you know, you have to defend it by any means necessary,” said the homeowner involved in the shooting. “I got three lives in there that I’m responsible for, and I’ll give this life for them anytime.”

BCSO is asking anyone with information about the suspects to call 210-335-6070.