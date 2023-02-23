San Antonio couple to be married on GMA3 on Friday

You're invited! Marissa Larochelle and her fiancé Julio Lopez will tie the knot on GMA3 Feb. 24.

NEW YORK CITY – A San Antonio couple will be walking down the aisle Friday and you’re invited to the wedding.

Marissa Larochelle and her fiancé Julio Lopez will tie the knot on GMA3, which airs at 2 p.m. on KSAT 12.

The couple was featured on the show Monday for the “wedding in a week” segment, but Larochelle thought she was there to talk about her fitness journey.

Larochelle is a fitness influencer on Instagram who found love after sharing her weight loss journey on social media.

You can check out the some of Larochelle and Lopez’s story on GMA3 in the video player at the top of this article.

Larochelle took to her Instagram stories this week to share that New York Times Bestselling Author and motivational speaker DeVon Franklin will be officiating.