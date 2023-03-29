Five San Antonio men arrested in connection with drug trafficking ring, federal officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Five San Antonio men were arrested Wednesday and face charges related to their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization.

The men were named in a six-count indictment issued by a grand jury earlier this month, according to court documents.

The indicted individuals include Cesar Martinez, Bruce Charles Morales, Kelvin Sauls, Juan Alberto Coronado, and Julio Rodriguez III.

Cesar Martinez, 66

Martinez is charged with all six counts in the indictment, including conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and possession with intent to distribute both meth and cocaine.

Martinez faces at least 15 years and up to life imprisonment if convicted.

Bruce Charles Morales, 51

Morales is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Morales faces at least 10 years or up to life imprisonment if convicted.

Kelvin Sauls, 41

Sauls is charged with five counts, including conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and possession with intent to distribute meth and cocaine.

Sauls faces at least 10 years or up to life imprisonment if convicted.

Juan Alberto Coronado, 49

Coronado is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

If convicted, he faces punishment of at least five years up to 60 years in prison.

Julio Rodriguez III, 39

Rodriguez is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute detectable quantities of cocaine and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

If convicted, he faces a punishment of up to 40 years in prison.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.