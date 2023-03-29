San Antonio man sentenced to 99 years in prison for sexual assault of child, DA says

Steve Gomez, 44, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced to 99 years in prison in a sexual assault case involving a 5-year-old child, according to the Bexar County District Attorney.

Steve Gomez, 47, was charged with two counts of first-degree super-aggravated sexual assault of a child. He will not be eligible for parole.

Officials said Gomez was permitted to take the 5-year-old to a children’s birthday party in December 2019. Instead, he took the child to a motel.

The child later reported the assault to their mother, who took them to a hospital for help. Gomez was confirmed as the attacker through an exam where his DNA was found, officials said.

With a criminal history of family violence and drug possession, Gomez was categorized as a habitual offender.

Additionally, Gomez still faces a pending charge of assault on family 2nd and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.