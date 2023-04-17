80º

Three middle school students facing arrest after posting ‘fake’ school threat on social media

School officials said the threat was fake, and there was no weapon on campus

Julie Moreno

SAN ANTONIO – Three students are facing arrest for posting a threat against a San Antonio middle school, Southwest Independent School District officials said on Monday.

Someone posted an image to Instagram threatening to bring a weapon to Scobee Middle School.

In a letter to parents, Scobee Principal Jorge Cruz said the school followed safety protocols and put the school into a “secure” mode while the information was shared with the district police. SWISD police worked with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and San Antonio police to track and trace where the threat came from.

District officials confirmed Monday afternoon that while the threat was deemed “fake,” SWISD police “are in the process of arresting three students.”

“We ask our parents who come across any social media posting to report it directly to police and/or school administrators so that we may thoroughly investigate and take appropriate action, you can call our SWPD at 210-622-4800 or text @REPORTIT at 1-833-625-0498,” Cruz said in the letter.

Cruz urged parents to talk to their children about the serious repercussions of threats, regardless if they’re fake or not.

“Individuals caught will be subject to disciplinary action, expulsion, restitution, and potential penal code consequences,” Cruz said.

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

