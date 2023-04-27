Texas State Parks announces first winner of photo contest; 3 more seasonally themed rounds in 2023

Texas State Parks has announced the first winner of its Centennial Photo Contest.

The winning submission was taken by Jayanthi Murahari and shows “a selfie of a happy human pileup (topped by an adorable dog) in a tent.”

Murahari took the photo during a camping trip with friends, according to a press release.

The photo was selected by a panel of TPWD judges for its eye-catching composition, creativity and depiction of how Texas State Parks can bring families together, the press release stated.

The image was one of more than 3,000 entries in the first round. You can view the photos that received honorable mentions on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Flickr page.

Entries are now being accepted for the contest’s second round with the theme of “Joys of Spring.” Submissions must be uploaded by midnight on May 22.

Each quarterly winner receives a Texas State Parks Pass valued at $70 and a $100 H-E-B gift card donated by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation (TPWF).

Judges are looking for photos that illustrate positive experiences at Texas State Parks. Entries must be photographed at a Texas State Park or state natural area.

“Texas State Parks are picture-perfect right now, with mild weather and wildflowers in bloom,” said Thomas Wilhelm, marketing and branding manager for Texas State Parks. “This is a great time to get frame-worthy pictures of your family and friends.”

Each of the four seasonal-theme winners will be entered into a grand prize drawing at the end of the year. A public vote in December will determine the winner from the finalists. The grand prize winner will receive a Texas State Parks Pass, a $500 H-E-B gift card donated by TPWF and a VIP-curated experience at a Texas State Park.

Texas State Parks is celebrating 100 years in 2023 and commemorating with a variety of events throughout the year.

