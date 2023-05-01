Man shot while riding in car near downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot while riding in a car just north of downtown overnight, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called just before midnight to Methodist Metropolitan Hospital in the 1300 block of McCullough Avenue after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, a man in his 20s or 30s was in a vehicle near downtown when he was shot twice in the head.

Police said the driver of the vehicle took him to the hospital. The victim was transported to University Hospital, where he’s listed in critical condition.

So far, SAPD says they do not have a suspect description. They are speaking to a witness. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

Both the San Antonio Police Department and EMS responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.