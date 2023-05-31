Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai to give first State of the County address

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai will hold his first State of the County address on Wednesday morning.

The event, hosted by the North San Antonio Chamber, will start at 11 a.m. at The Grand Hyatt downtown. His address will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Sakai, who was elected in November and took office in January, is expected to give an address “specific to the San Antonio business community,” a news release states. He is slated to talk about safety and economics.

“As your new County Judge, I am making it a priority to help businesses grow, expand infrastructure to meet the needs of our residents, bridge the digital divide by increasing internet access, improve conditions at the jail and engage the community to give you a voice in Bexar County government. Together we can make Bexar County an even better place to live and work,” he said in the release.

Sakai took over for Nelson Wolff, who served as Bexar County Judge for more than 20 years.

