Kitchen fire causes roughly $50K in damage to West Side home, SAFD says

Fire was called in just before 9 a.m. in the 100 block of East Ligustrum Drive

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Max Massey, Reporter/Anchor

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

E Ligustrum fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A fire that started in the kitchen severely damaged a West Side home early Wednesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in just before 9 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of East Ligustrum Drive, not far from Northwest 36th Street and West Woodlawn Avenue.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found smoke showing from the home. The flames eventually made it up to the attic. Firefighters managed to force their way inside and then were able to put out most of the fire, but they’re now letting some flames in the attic breathe and die out.

Fire officials said no one was home at the time of the fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

Investigators say the fire started in the kitchen, as food left on the stove was the likely cause of the flames. It’s unclear if the home had smoke detectors.

The fire caused roughly $50,000 in damage to the home.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 14 units answered the call.

