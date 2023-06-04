1 detained, 1 injured in family disturbance at home on West Side

One person was detained and one person was injured during a family disturbance at a home on the West Side early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened at 3 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Dahlgreen Ave., not far from Castroville Road and South San Joaquin Ave.

Police said that during a family disturbance, one person pulled out a weapon and stabbed or cut a person in the back.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to University Hospital in stable condition. It is unclear if the man was stabbed or cut, police said.

One person was in custody and was questioned by officers.

The incident is under investigation.

