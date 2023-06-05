Walgreens to offer free HIV testing on June 27 at 3 San Antonio stores

Three San Antonio Walgreens stores will offer free HIV testing this month.

Walgreens is partnering with the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), along with local health departments and community organizations to host the largest HIV testing event in the country, with free and confidential tests at more than 400 stores across the country.

The testing will take place on Tuesday, June 27, for National HIV Testing Day.

According to a press release from Walgreens, it’s estimated that half of all adults have never been tested for HIV and 1 in 8 people who have HIV don’t know that they do.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 gets tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care. People with certain risk factors should get tested at least once a year.

Participating Walgreens stores will offer free testing with fast test results in a “stigma-free space” and no appointment is needed.

In San Antonio, the following stores will offer the testing between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on June 27: