Man killed in motorcycle crash on South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on the city’s far South Side late Monday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 10100 block of Roosevelt Avenue, just south of Loop 410.

According to police, a man in his 50s was traveling southbound on Roosevelt and for an unknown reason, lost control of his motorcycle and crashed.

Emergency crews responded and performed life-saving measures on the man. He was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he later died.

The man killed has not been identified.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

