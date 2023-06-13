Meet KSAT’s newest multimedia journalist Avery Everett

You’ll start seeing a new face on KSAT this month — the talented Philadelphia transplant Avery Everett has joined the team as our newest multimedia journalist.

Avery came to Texas by way of Missouri, where she studied journalism and political science at the University of Missouri and worked at KOMU 8 News as a reporter, anchor and producer.

She’s excited to join the KSAT team and get to know our wonderful city.

We asked Avery some questions to help you get to know her a little better too.

When can people expect to see you on KSAT?

As a multimedia journalist, I’ll be joining the Nightbeat team for the 10 p.m. newscast Wednesday through Sunday each week.

Where are you from?

I was born and raised outside of Philadelphia. At this point, cheesesteaks and soft pretzels are basically intertwined in my DNA. I left Pennsylvania in 2019 when I moved to Missouri for college. After living there for about four years, the people, and the cows, quickly made mid-Missouri feel like home!

Avery Everett previously reported at KOMU 8 News, she loves dogs and she won an Emmy in 2022 for continued coverage! (Avery Everett)

What made you want to get into the news?

I’ve always had a love for storytelling. That’s why I joined my student newspaper in high school. I’ve always been the type of person who wants to try everything – sports, music, food, etc. Reporting in high school allowed me to connect across departments, learn a group’s inner workings and showcase it all to my community. But reporting quickly became so much more to me. I’m enamored and empowered by storytelling. In college at the University of Missouri, I learned the true power of journalism. Journalists are community connectors. We often document the first round of history, and it’s up to us to do that truthfully and with equal representation. That’s what got me here and keeps me coming back every day.

Do you have any passions, hobbies or things you like to do in your downtime?

If I’m not in the newsroom, I’m either in the kitchen or on a hiking trail. Very different, I know. Health is huge to me, and I do my best to prioritize some form of wellness each day. Sometimes, that’s in running a 5k, and sometimes that’s in eating a cupcake. It’s all about balance! Recently, I’ve been working to perfect my chocolate chip cookie recipe. I’m also working on running a half marathon by the end of the year. Saying I have two drastically different hobbies is probably an understatement, but both keep me happy.

What has been the most rewarding part of your journalism career thus far?

That’s a hard question. I leave work every day having learned something new, and that’s part of the reason I’ve fallen so in love with journalism. I constantly feel like I’m learning and growing as an individual. As a reporter, I can embed myself into different communities daily. I think getting to meet new people and showcase their stories is the most rewarding part of my job.

Anything you’re looking forward to after moving to Texas?

Well, as someone who learned to ski before I learned to ride a bike, I definitely am taking on the Texas heat one day at a time. I think the community and culture of San Antonio is most exciting to me. I can’t wait to celebrate my first Fiesta in the city and attend the Rodeo for the first time. I will also slowly but surely eat my way through the city, so if you have any recommendations, send them my way.

Avery Everett (KSAT 12)

What are you looking forward to the most about working at KSAT?

I’m looking forward to working with the incredible team at KSAT the most. The work that KSAT is putting out on TV and online is really unlike any other newsroom in the country. Journalists at KSAT are constantly breaking innovative and creative boundaries while keeping the viewer and the San Antonio community in mind. I know at KSAT, I will learn so much, and I’m grateful to be a part of a team that encourages me to grow.

We know blooper moments occasionally happen. Can you share a silly on- or off-camera moment with us?

Reporting live on TV can leave a lot of room for error. All reporters have dealt with camera and audio issues, but weather-related issues always seem to happen to me. When I reported in Missouri, we had just about every type of weather. I’ve unfortunately had my fair share of hats blown off my head and umbrellas turned inside out. Live shots during severe weather don’t happen often, but when they do, you have to be ready for anything.

Do you have any hidden talents you want to share?

It’s not so much a talent as it is a skill, but I’m a certified scuba diver. Growing up on the East Coast, I spent almost every summer on the Jersey Shore. Water sports were equally prioritized as land sports in my family. While I did learn how to scuba dive at the bottom of my local YMCA pool, I’ve since gone on dives in Hawaii and Curacao. I’m not sure how often I’ll get to use this skill in Texas, but it’s fun nonetheless.