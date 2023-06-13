North East ISD approves nearly $35 million in raises

SAN ANTONIO – North East ISD Board of Trustees has approved its largest salary increase for staff in nearly two decades, according to a press release.

“We’re looking for ways to offset the inflation that is impacting everyone,” said Dr. Sean Maika, NEISD Superintendent of Schools. “I want to pay our folks. We’re trying to give what we can back to employees.”

The nearly $35 million compensation package includes a one-time and will impact all eligible employees.

Over half will benefit teachers, counselors, librarians, and nurses. NEISD said returning teachers and librarians will receive targeted adjustments to align their salary with market comparison data based on their years of experience.

Targeted adjustments will also be given to hard-to-fill employee groups, such as bus drivers, custodians, general education and special education assistants, and nurses.

Eligible hourly employees will receive a minimum of a 6% increase, and eligible professional employees will receive a 4% increase from the midpoint of the new proposed pay ranges, said NEISD.

Lastly, as part of the compensation package, all eligible employees will receive a 2% retention incentive in November 2023. This will be funded through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, said the release.

NEISD did note that the state legislature has not voted to increase funding for school districts, so the compensation initiative will need to be offset by cost savings throughout the district over the next several years. Programs, practices, and procedures will be analyzed for efficiency and effectiveness in alignment with the Balanced District Scorecard, said NEISD.