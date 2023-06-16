Recall roundup: Johnsonville sausage, Ashley furniture, bike helmets, infant bath seats pulled for safety

Johnsonville recalled more than 20 tons of ready-to-eat “Beddar with Cheddar” pork sausage because it could be contaminated with strands of black plastic fibers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced.

Here’s what to look for on the 14-oz. packages: Best By 7/11/2023 and a C35 code printed on the back label. The products also have “EST. 34224″ inside the USDA inspection mark.

The sausages were shipped to stores in Texas and seven other states.

The problem was discovered after a customer complained about the product containing very thin strands of black plastic fibers.

If you have the recalled sausage, return it to the store or throw it out.

Ashley Furniture ‘Party Time’ collection

Ashley Furniture Inc. announced a recall for its ‘Party Time’ collection of loveseats, sofas and recliners because of fire danger.

The ‘Power’ loveseats, sofas, and recliners’ cupholders with LED lighting can overheat, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The pieces are black or white faux leather with integrated LED lighting and USB charging ports.

The following model numbers located on a barcode at the bottom of each unit are included in this recall:

Loveseat: 3700318, 3700418, 3700318C and 3700418C

Sofa: 3700315, 3700415, 3700315C and 3700415C

Recliner: 3700313, 3700413, 3700313C and 3700413C

The company acknowledged six reports of the cupholder overheating, resulting in fire and smoke damage and damaged furniture.

The 253,000 pieces were sold from November 2018 through March 2023. Owners should unplug the furnishings and contact Ashley for a repair.

Bell Sports bike helmets

Bell Sports has recalled 15,000 bike helmets because they may fail to protect the rider’s head in a crash, according to the CPSC.

The Giro Merit helmets don’t comply with federal safety standards, they said.

The recall only involves Giro Merit helmets manufactured prior to January 2023. The helmet has “Merit” on the rear or side. It also has GH230 on an inner sticker.

Consumers can contact Giro at (800)456-2355 for a refund.

Parents and caregivers are urged to stop using certain infant bath seats sold on Amazon because they are a drowning danger.

TopGlore Narskido bath seats

Hundreds of TopGlore Narskido plastic infant bath seats are recalled. They are light blue and white and have suction cups at the bottom, a removable handle at the front and a temperature card at the back of the base.

The bath seats fail to meet the federal safety standards for stability and leg openings, and can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies, the CPSC said.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant bath seats and contact TopGlore through Amazon for a full refund. They will be asked to dispose of the recalled product.

The seats were sold from May 2022 through September 2022.