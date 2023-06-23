16-year-old boy hit by car on South Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager is in the hospital after being hit by a car on the city’s South Side late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Flores Street, not far from East Southcross and Southwest Military Drive.

According to police, a 16-year-old boy had gotten into a fight with his mother and ran out onto the street and was hit by a black sedan.

The teenager was taken by ambulance to University Hospital. His condition is not currently known.

SAPD said the driver of the sedan did stop to render aid. No charges are expected to be filed.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.