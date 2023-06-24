83º

LIVE

Local News

Investigation underway after airline ground crew member dies at San Antonio International Airport

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio
San Antonio International Airport. (Courtesy, San Antonio International Airport)

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating after an airline crew member died at the San Antonio International Airport Friday night.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday at the airport located at 9800 Airport Boulevard.

According to a press release from the airport, an incident occurred on the ground at the airport that led to the death of an airline ground crew member.

Officials said they “are deeply saddened by this incident and are working with authorities as they begin their investigation.”

No other information was provided in the release. KSAT will bring updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email