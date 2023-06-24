Investigation underway after airline ground crew member dies at San Antonio International Airport

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating after an airline crew member died at the San Antonio International Airport Friday night.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday at the airport located at 9800 Airport Boulevard.

According to a press release from the airport, an incident occurred on the ground at the airport that led to the death of an airline ground crew member.

Officials said they “are deeply saddened by this incident and are working with authorities as they begin their investigation.”

No other information was provided in the release. KSAT will bring updates as they become available.