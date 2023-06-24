Teen hospitalized after being shot in both arms, legs at downtown gas station, SAPD says

A teenager is recovering after being shot in both legs and arms at a downtown gas station Friday night, according to San Antonio police

It happened at 9:13 p.m. Friday in 500 block of W Cevallos Street.

Police said a 19-year-old man was sitting in the driver’s seat of his car with the passenger window lowered when someone walked up, shot him, and walked away.

The teen then drove across the parking lot and called for help, said officers at the scene.

SAPD said he was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to each leg and arm in stable conditio