Teen hospitalized after being shot in both arms, legs at downtown gas station, SAPD says

The shooting happened at 9:13 p.m. Friday in 500 block of W Cevallos Street.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager is recovering after being shot in both legs and arms at a downtown gas station Friday night, according to San Antonio police.

It happened at 9:13 p.m. Friday in 500 block of W Cevallos Street.

Police said a 19-year-old man was sitting in the driver’s seat of his car with the passenger window lowered when someone walked up, shot him, and walked away.

The teen then drove across the parking lot and called for help, said officers at the scene.

SAPD said he was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to each leg and arm in stable conditio

