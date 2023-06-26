Widow, brain health expert touts hope for future dementia treatments

The World Health Organization reports that 55 million people across the globe have dementia.

With the aging population set to double in the next 20 years, experts know treatment breakthroughs are necessary.

Sarah Hoit knows that all too well. She lost her husband to dementia a year ago.

“It is a difficult and long goodbye,” Hoit said. “In the last four years, we were losing him piece by piece. And he was very nonverbal. My kids are 20 and 21, and they’ve lost their father and we are empowered as a family.”

The loss makes her work that much more important.

She’s the Chief Social Impact Officer for BioVie Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on neurodegenerative diseases.

“Our hypothesis is that neuroinflammation, so inflammation in the brain, is at the heart of biology of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other neurological conditions,” she said.

Hoit applauds the many recent scientific breakthroughs from a list of research companies in this space, BioVie being one of them.

“We’re really hopeful,” she explained. “Our early data from our phase three study suggests that our molecule NE3107 can reduce brain inflammation, and it appears to improve cognition, memory and function.”

It’s now in phase three, and clinical trials for both Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s are set to start in the coming year.

“It is a pill that’s taken twice a day,” Hoit said. “[It is] non-invasive, and the side effects are almost none. A mild headache in 10 percent of the trial participants,” Hoit said.

In pursuit of a cure, Hoit also co-founded a global brain health initiative called Social Impact Partners.

“This is not a moment for competition,” Hoit said. “We really believe there is a deep need for collaboration, increased funding and awareness.”

Part of that awareness is making sure people know they can control part of their brain health by focusing on good sleep, diet, exercise and social interaction.

“About 75 percent of what happens to us, we can affect every day by what we do and how we live,” Hoit explained. “It’s called epigenetics. It’s the study of our behavior; how our diet, exercise and the environment affect the way our genes work,” Hoit explained.

She also wants to provide help to the millions of families and caretakers.

“Going from partner to caregiver, to being the one who has to decide when the car keys are taken away, decide when the family is safe, it’s a very challenging road to walk,” Hoit said.

Hoit keeps Scott’s memory alive by telling his story, supporting science, and fighting for a cure.

“One of the most important things we did was donate his brain to research,” she said. “I know that’s hard for people to hear, but it may be the thing that helps people the most.”

She hopes people will also sign up to be part of the upcoming clinical trials.