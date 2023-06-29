7 tips for staying safe on Texas trails during the summer heat

Cyclists take a water break during an evening ride, Monday, June 26, 2023, in San Antonio. Meteorologists say scorching temperatures brought on by a heat dome have taxed the Texas power grid and threaten to bring record highs to the state. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – It’s no secret that it’s been warm in Texas, but according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, it’s been dangerously hot.

TPWD said that since the beginning of the year, there have been 77 heat-related incidents reported at Texas State Parks, more than what was reported at this time last year.

In 2022 total, 141 heat-related incidents were reported at parks.

TPWD is asking visitors to stay safe and hydrated during the summer heat, as temperatures have been exceeding 100 degrees. Visitors should also heed notices at trailheads and ask park staff about site-specific conditions.

“High temperatures can be dangerous for humans and their dogs,” TPWD says. “We want your visit to a state park to be memorable for the right reasons.”

See below for seven heat tips provided by Texas State Parks:

Hydrate - It’s important to drink at least 16 ounces of water every hour in the heat to replenish your body and prevent dehydration. Don’t forget to bring enough for your four-legged family members too.

Block the Rays - Apply a generous amount of sunscreen or sunblock before heading outdoors. Be sure to reapply every couple of hours, and after swimming or sweating.

Dress Smart - Wear light, loose-fitting, breathable clothing; a hat, correct shoes, sunscreen and wet bandanas to keep you cool while in the sun. For pets, protect paws against blistering by hitting the trails during cooler times of the day when the ground isn’t hot or by putting booties on pets to help shield paws from the hot ground. Touch the pavement or ground with the back of your hand. If you cannot hold it there for five seconds, the surface is too hot for your dog’s paws.

Stay Salty - Food helps keep up energy and replace salt lost from sweating. Eating snacks such as jerky, granola, trail mix, tuna and dried fruit is a fantastic way to nourish your body while on the trails.

Buddy System - Two brains are better than one. It’s beneficial to have someone with you in hot conditions so you can look after each other on the trail. With high temperatures hitting Texas, heat-related illnesses are common and having a friend around to help recognize the early symptoms can save you from getting sick.

Plan Ahead - Study the map and have it with you, avoid relying on your phone for maps since service may be unavailable in back-country areas. Average hikers move at 2 mph, so allow yourself plenty of time to avoid hiking in the heat of the day. Make sure to rest in a cool or shaded area to recover from the heat if necessary. It is also a good idea to let someone know your plan before you hit the trails and what time you should be back. That way, if you become lost, people know where to look.

Pup-Safety - Dogs are as susceptible to heat as their humans are, so it is good practice to ensure that you bring enough water and snacks for four-legged hiking buddies to last the entirety of the trip.

